Trump Criticizes US Funding for India's Voter Turnout Initiatives

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), under Elon Musk's leadership, has axed a $21 million fund initially designated for increasing voter turnout in India. President Donald Trump openly criticized this financial aid, questioning its necessity, given what he described as India's robust economy and steep taxation rates.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Trump addressed the controversial funding cut by saying, "Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have more money, they are one of the highest taxing countries in the world." Despite his respect for India and its Prime Minister, Trump opposed the allocation of such resources to foreign voter turnout efforts.

The decision comes amidst a series of cancellations of international initiatives funded by US taxpayers. Among other cut funds is $10 million for Mozambique's medical initiatives and hefty sums intended for enhancing the political process in countries like Moldova and Bangladesh, highlighting a shift in US international funding priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)