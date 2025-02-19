Left Menu

Trump Criticizes US Funding for India's Voter Turnout Initiatives

The US Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, has cancelled a $21 million fund for India's voter turnout. President Trump criticized the financial support, questioning its necessity given India's economic strength. The move is part of a broader cancellation of US-funded international initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:50 IST
Trump Criticizes US Funding for India's Voter Turnout Initiatives
US President Donald Trump (Photo/@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), under Elon Musk's leadership, has axed a $21 million fund initially designated for increasing voter turnout in India. President Donald Trump openly criticized this financial aid, questioning its necessity, given what he described as India's robust economy and steep taxation rates.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Trump addressed the controversial funding cut by saying, "Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have more money, they are one of the highest taxing countries in the world." Despite his respect for India and its Prime Minister, Trump opposed the allocation of such resources to foreign voter turnout efforts.

The decision comes amidst a series of cancellations of international initiatives funded by US taxpayers. Among other cut funds is $10 million for Mozambique's medical initiatives and hefty sums intended for enhancing the political process in countries like Moldova and Bangladesh, highlighting a shift in US international funding priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025