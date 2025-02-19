Left Menu

Kash Patel Gains Momentum in Senate for FBI Director Confirmation

Kash Patel, nominated by President Trump for FBI Director, advances in Senate approval with strong Republican support. He emphasizes zero tolerance for violence against law enforcement, reiterating his commitment to exposing government corruption. If confirmed, Patel will serve a ten-year term leading America's top law enforcement agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:53 IST
Kash Patel during confirmation hearing in January (File photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a key procedural vote, Kash Patel, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, made headway in the Senate, earning significant backing from Republican senators. The Senate, in a 48-45 vote along party lines, signaled strong support for Patel's nomination, pushing the process into a 30-hour debate before an anticipated final confirmation vote later this week, the New York Post reports.

During his confirmation hearings, Patel took a firm stance against the violence observed during the January 6 Capitol Riots. He underscored his intolerance for such acts, advocating for investigation, prosecution, and imprisonment for those who attack law enforcement officials. Patel further highlighted his ambition to root out corruption in government, emphasizing public service as a privilege demanding accountability.

Patel, previously the Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense and a Deputy Assistant to President Trump, has been lauded for his dedication to counterterrorism efforts, including roles in dismantling Al-Qa'ida and ISIS leadership. Upon confirmation, Patel is set to begin a decade-long tenure as one of the nation's leading law enforcement figures, overseeing initiatives aimed at safeguarding the homeland and eradicating corruption within federal entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

