Elon Musk Defends Trump: Fighting Bureaucratic Hurdles for Executive Orders

Elon Musk criticizes US bureaucracy for delaying executive orders by President Trump, advocating for democracy over bureaucracy. He revealed his close relationship with Trump during a Fox News interview, emphasizing the need to ensure presidential mandates are implemented, despite opposition and criticism from left-wing supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:57 IST
US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly criticized the United States bureaucracy for delaying the implementation of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. Musk expressed his frustration, saying these actions are "fighting against the will of the people." He emphasized that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is striving to prioritize democracy over bureaucracy by ensuring these mandates are enacted.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Musk opened up about his close relationship with President Trump. "I love the president," Musk stated, defending Trump amidst what he perceives as unfair media attacks. Musk revealed his endorsement of Trump's re-election bid, hastened by an alleged assassination attempt on the president. He playfully referred to himself as the 'tech-support' for Trump, emphasizing his role in providing technological assistance.

Musk further elaborated on the importance of implementing executive orders, citing taxpayer money being spent on luxury hotels for illegal immigrants, contrary to a presidential mandate. Drawing attention to bureaucratic hurdles, Musk argued that such barriers impede democracy by preventing the president from executing the will of the people. The Tesla CEO also reflected on his changing relationship with the political left, noting a shift in perception since his endorsement of Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

