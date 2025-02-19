Tadej Pogacar Clinches Stage 3 Victory at UAE Tour's Jebel Jais Mountain

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): Tadej Pogacar staged a powerful performance in the final meters of the UAE Tour's stage 3, securing his second career win atop Jebel Jais Mountain. The day concluded with a sprint finish among top climbers, with Pogacar's decisive acceleration giving UAE Team Emirates-XRG the race lead.

Pogacar owed his victory to his team's aggressive pacing from the foot of the 21-kilometer ascent, especially benefiting from Jay Vine's late push to propel him ahead in the final stretch. The Slovenian cyclist's burst of speed enabled him to clinch the win before reaching the summit.

This success not only marked a thrilling victory for Pogacar but also showcased the capabilities of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and their new Colnago Y1Rs bike. With teammate Mikkel Bjerg's relentless lead and strategic execution throughout the climb, UAE Team Emirates-XRG ensured Pogacar's position in the race's overall lead.

