India Ensures Safety of Migrants Amid Panama Deportation Saga

India collaborates with Panama to ensure the safety of Indians deported from the US following reports of their movement to a migrant camp. Officials emphasized the provision of necessary care and refuted claims of detention, stressing migrants' protection during identity verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:40 IST
Representative Image (Image Credit: X/@IndiainPanama). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Panama

Amidst ongoing deportation issues, India is actively collaborating with Panama to secure the safety of Indians transferred from the US. The Indian Embassy in Panama confirmed that these migrants are safe in a hotel and have received consular access, according to a statement on X.

The announcement followed reports that nearly 100 individuals, deported from the US and temporarily housed in a Panamanian hotel, were moved to a migrant camp. Panama's Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Ruiz-Hernandez, emphasized that these locations are for care and not detention, according to the New York Times.

As the US continues its deportation measures, Panama has agreed to cooperate with the Trump administration to house migrants. This marks a weeklong ordeal for a group that initially sought asylum in the US, now under care per Panamanian government provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

