Taiwan President Warns of Chinese Influence on Academic Independence

Taiwan's President William Lai Ching-te, on Thursday, underscored the crucial role of safeguarding the nation's academic independence against external influences, particularly from China, according to the Taipei Times. The remarks were made during the 2025 National Conference for the University Presidents of Taiwan, where Lai stressed the protection of higher education institutions in the country.

This warning comes on the heels of alerts raised by Taiwanese officials about the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) attempts to exert control over Taiwanese students. The government has recently blacklisted Huaqiao University in Xiamen, Quanzhou, and Jinan University in Guangzhou following national security assessments that identified these establishments as operated by the CCP's political warfare bureau.

Concerns also arose from a recent educational program in Sichuan Province where Taiwanese students faced political indoctrination. China's Taiwan Affairs Office Deputy Director Wu Xi encouraged students to oppose Taiwanese independence. An unnamed government official labeled such programs as part of the CCP's 'united front' tactic to influence the youth, as reported by the Taipei Times.

At the conference, Lai detailed a strategic vision for Taiwan's educational landscape: ensuring comprehensive student inclusion, promoting inter-university cooperation, inspiring academic innovation, and enhancing governmental institutional support. He advocated for balanced student opportunities nationwide, interdisciplinary studies, and expanded global experiences. A significant part of this effort is the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, an NTD 10 billion (USD 306 million) initiative, to support Taiwanese youth in gaining international exposure.

Furthermore, Lai emphasized the significance of national defense awareness, revealing the formation of the Whole-of-Society Defence Resilience Committee by the Presidential Office to improve preparedness. He urged academic entities to identify potential threats and collaborate with the government in defending crucial technologies, research, and maintaining Taiwan's competitive standing. He reaffirmed that the island's democratic tenets and freedoms are vital resources that require steadfast defense, according to the Taipei Times.

