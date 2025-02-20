Left Menu

Convoy Carrying Israeli Hostage Bodies Arrives for Identification

A convoy transporting the bodies of four Israeli hostages into Israeli territory heads to Tel Aviv for forensic identification, amid public gatherings along the route. The names of the victims are withheld until confirmation is achieved, following claims of transfer by Hamas.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a somber procession marked by public gatherings across various traffic junctions, a convoy transporting the bodies of four Israeli hostages entered Israeli territory on Monday, heading towards the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv. Officials will work to confirm the victims' identities and determine the causes of their deaths, amid public anticipation and emotion.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas claims to have handed over the bodies of Shira Bibas, her sons Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz. However, in deference to the affected families, Israeli authorities have opted not to verify these names until forensic confirmations are complete.

This tragic handover highlights ongoing tensions in the region, even as authorities move forward cautiously with the identification process to bring closure to the bereaved families and the nation at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

