Unified Stance: Legal and Media Entities Oppose Peca 2025

In a bold move against the recently enacted Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025, known as Peca, journalist organizations, the legal community, and human rights groups have declared a unified "joint struggle." According to Dawn, they plan a protest convention at the Karachi Press Club on March 1, labeling Peca as a "draconian law."

During a consultative meeting at the KPC, which included representatives from diverse sectors such as journalist collectives, bar associations, and labor unions, participants vowed to exhaust all legal avenues in expressing their opposition. Co-chaired by KPC president Fazil Jamili and secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal Khan, the meeting underscored the need for civil society's active involvement.

Reporting by Dawn indicated that attendees criticized Peca for enabling "unlawful and unethical actions" that stymie freedom of expression. Even before its formal enactment, authorities have allegedly used the law as a tool against those expressing dissent, including journalists, lawyers, and intellectuals.

The assembly resolved to gather on March 1 for further strategizing. Former Sindh High Court Bar Association president Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed warned that the law threatens press freedom and broader expression from society's dissenting voices.

"We are determined to obstruct the draconian law, through street protests and court challenges. We will fight for its repeal on every conceivable platform," Ahmed asserted. (ANI)

