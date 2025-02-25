Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Ohio Gubernatorial Candidacy

Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his candidacy for the position of Governor of Ohio, at a rally. Emphasizing his aspirations for the state, Ramaswamy stated, "I am honored to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio."

Ramaswamy, a staunch supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed his belief that Ohio's best days lie ahead. He praised Trump for revitalizing national pride and stressed the need for a leader who would similarly uplift Ohio. "I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country," Ramaswamy emphasized, outlining his vision for Ohio as a premier location for business and education.

The entrepreneur articulated plans to position Ohio at the forefront of sectors like aerospace and semiconductors by embracing capitalism and reducing bureaucracy. Ramaswamy also intends to make Ohio a compelling destination for those considering relocating to states like Texas or Florida.

Previously slated to co-head the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk, Ramaswamy withdrew from the position, reportedly due to disagreements following comments on foreign worker policies. His departure was allegedly influenced by Musk's preference, as reported by Politico.

Hours after President Trump's inauguration, Ramaswamy announced his withdrawal from DOGE. According to reports, comments regarding H-1B visas were central to growing frustrations within Republican circles, leading to his exit. "They wanted him out before the tweet, but kicked him to the curb when that came out," a source told Politico.

