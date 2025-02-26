Pakistan Escalates Repatriation Efforts for Afghan Refugees

Pakistan is intensifying its campaign to repatriate Afghan refugees holding Afghan Citizen Cards, focusing on relocating around 800,000 individuals back to their homeland. The government is concentrating its efforts in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, according to ARY News.

The move follows directives from a high-level meeting led by the Prime Minister. Authorities launched a crackdown in September 2023 targeting undocumented migrants, resulting in the forced repatriation of over 825,000 undocumented Afghan refugees, as reported by the United Nations.

The government has heightened its crackdown, targeting both documented and undocumented refugees. Reports indicate that March 31 is the deadline for Afghan nationals to be removed from the federal capital and Rawalpindi. Those relocating to a third country have until June 30, provided they do not await visas while residing in Islamabad.

