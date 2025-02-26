Left Menu

Pakistan Escalates Repatriation Efforts for Afghan Refugees

Pakistan is accelerating the repatriation of Afghan refugees with Afghan Citizen Cards. By March 31, 800,000 cardholders are expected to be removed from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The removal deadline aligns with intensified efforts to address both documented and undocumented Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan.

Pakistan is intensifying its campaign to repatriate Afghan refugees holding Afghan Citizen Cards, focusing on relocating around 800,000 individuals back to their homeland. The government is concentrating its efforts in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, according to ARY News.

The move follows directives from a high-level meeting led by the Prime Minister. Authorities launched a crackdown in September 2023 targeting undocumented migrants, resulting in the forced repatriation of over 825,000 undocumented Afghan refugees, as reported by the United Nations.

The government has heightened its crackdown, targeting both documented and undocumented refugees. Reports indicate that March 31 is the deadline for Afghan nationals to be removed from the federal capital and Rawalpindi. Those relocating to a third country have until June 30, provided they do not await visas while residing in Islamabad.

