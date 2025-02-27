Left Menu

Trump Confirms April Tariffs on Mexico and Canada Amid Fentanyl Crisis

President Trump announces a 25% tariff on all Mexican and Canadian imports starting April 2, linking it to the fentanyl crisis despite reduced illegal border crossings. The decision coincides with the expiration of a 30-day tariff pause, prompting queries on its impact on North American trade agreements.

Trump Confirms April Tariffs on Mexico and Canada Amid Fentanyl Crisis
US President Donald Trump at his first Cabinet Meeting (Image: X@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
In a noteworthy disclosure, US President Donald Trump affirmed at his inaugural Cabinet meeting on Wednesday the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada starting April 2. Despite a decrease in illegal border crossings, Trump pointed to the fentanyl crisis, largely originating from China but channelled through Mexico and Canada, as a pressing reason for the tariffs.

This move follows a 30-day pause set to end on March 4, initially linked to border control efforts and fentanyl flow disruptions. Trump reiterated the April 2 deadline, an essential date for announcing retaliatory tariffs on a broader spectrum of countries, providing clarity on the U.S. trade strategy.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick added that the tariff imposition was conditional, suggesting potential leniency if Mexico and Canada address the president's concerns regarding fentanyl traffic. Despite the looming trade challenges, North American automakers have not altered their interstate operational plans under the free-trade agreements yet, though Tesla, led by Trump supporter Elon Musk, has hesitated on previous plans for a Mexican plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

