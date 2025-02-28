Strategic Milestone: India-EU Leaders Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

India and the European Union are accelerating efforts to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) this year, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. This decision was made during a significant meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU President Ursula von der Leyen.

President von der Leyen's two-day visit to India, accompanied by the European College of Commissioners, marks her third to the country. She previously visited India in April 2022 and participated in the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Tanmay Lal described the visit as an 'unprecedented and landmark event.'

The visit demonstrates the priority both regions place on their strategic partnership, with extensive discussions across 20 ministerial-level meetings. Key topics included trade, digital and green technology, renewable energy, and connectivity. Progress on working groups and the Memoranda of Understanding highlighted ongoing cooperation in semiconductors, AI, and green energy.

