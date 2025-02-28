Left Menu

Bomb Blasts in Pakistan: A Grim Report of Rising Terror Incidents

A motorcycle explosion in Quetta and a seminary blast in Nowshera highlight a surge in terrorist activities across Pakistan. With rising attacks in January, authorities are investigating the causes. Tribal districts and provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan face heightened threats, escalating concerns over safety and security.

Updated: 28-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:42 IST
Bomb Blasts in Pakistan: A Grim Report of Rising Terror Incidents
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A motorcycle explosion injured ten people in Quetta's Jan Muhammad Road on Friday, including a security member, as reported by officials. Police and rescue teams promptly responded, transferring the injured to hospitals, according to Geo News.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, probing the explosion's details. Police confirmed the use of explosives strapped to a motorcycle but emphasized that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause.

Earlier, a separate bomb detonated in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing six, including a top official of Darul Uloom Haqqania. The blast, occurring post-Friday prayers at a seminary mosque, targeted Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Inspector General Police Zulfiqar Hameed told Geo News.

Geo News also highlighted a 42% surge in terrorist attacks in January, as reported by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The month saw 74 militant attacks and 91 casualties, including notable security and civilian casualties.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the most affected province, with 27 attacks resulting in 19 deaths. Meanwhile, Balochistan, mirroring the escalation, reported 24 attacks and 26 casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

