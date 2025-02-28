Left Menu

Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Extends Warm Ramadan Greetings

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, offers heartfelt Ramadan greetings to UAE leadership and the people, wishing for health, progress, and prosperity for the UAE and the broader Arab and Muslim communities.

Updated: 28-02-2025 23:37 IST
Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Extends Warm Ramadan Greetings
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gesture of goodwill and unity, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has conveyed his warmest greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the nation's Vice Presidents. The message includes the Supreme Council Members and Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, all in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Khaled's message, extending beyond the UAE's borders, seeks divine blessings and good health for the leadership and highlights a commitment to progress and prosperity in the region. His wishes also embrace the crown princes, deputy rulers, the citizens of the UAE, and the global Arab and Muslim community.

The Crown Prince's greetings are not only a reflection of the deep-rooted traditions of camaraderie and reflection that Ramadan symbolizes but also underscore the unity and shared aspirations within the UAE and among its neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

