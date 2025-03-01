India-EU Forge Ahead: Second TTC Meeting Strengthens Trade and Tech Ties
The second India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting emphasized their commitment to deepening bilateral relations, leveraging trade and technology links, and addressing security challenges. Co-chaired by key ministers, this collaboration underlines the strategic convergence between India and the EU in promoting global stability and sustainable growth within their multipolar world economies.
The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in India for a significant diplomatic engagement as New Delhi hosted the second India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting on February 28. The meeting was co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The European Union was represented by Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic, and Commissioner for Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva. The TTC, established in April 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ursula von der Leyen, serves as a pivotal platform for addressing the intersection of trade, technology, and security challenges.
This partnership between India and the EU highlights their shared democratic values and economic strategies in a changing global landscape. Emphasizing rules-based international order, both parties recognized the importance of sovereignty, transparency, and peaceful dispute resolution. The potential for increased resilience, connectivity, and green technology development strengthens their alliance.
