Canada's New Immigration Strategy: Prioritizing Skilled Workers for Sustainable Growth

In a strategic shift announced Wednesday, Canada has introduced new immigration categories aimed at attracting skilled professionals from sectors such as healthcare, research, and aviation. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Mark Carney's vision of managing immigration numbers while bolstering Canada's workforce and defense capabilities.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab emphasized that the 2026 changes to the Express Entry system are designed to draw talent crucial to addressing labor shortages in critical areas. The categories will embrace researchers, senior managers, and workers in transportation and healthcare, along with skilled military recruits.

This comes as part of a broader defense strategy to expand Canada's sovereign capabilities and reduce reliance on the United States. With plans to significantly increase investment and jobs in the defense sector, the government aims to fulfill NATO commitments by elevating defense spending.