Canada's New Immigration Strategy: Prioritizing Skilled Workers for Sustainable Growth

Canada unveils new immigration categories to attract skilled workers in sectors like healthcare, aviation, and research while managing the number of permanent residents. The move supports Prime Minister Mark Carney's goals for reducing U.S. dependency, boosting defense capabilities, and ensuring sustainable immigration levels amid housing and service strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 02:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic shift announced Wednesday, Canada has introduced new immigration categories aimed at attracting skilled professionals from sectors such as healthcare, research, and aviation. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Mark Carney's vision of managing immigration numbers while bolstering Canada's workforce and defense capabilities.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab emphasized that the 2026 changes to the Express Entry system are designed to draw talent crucial to addressing labor shortages in critical areas. The categories will embrace researchers, senior managers, and workers in transportation and healthcare, along with skilled military recruits.

This comes as part of a broader defense strategy to expand Canada's sovereign capabilities and reduce reliance on the United States. With plans to significantly increase investment and jobs in the defense sector, the government aims to fulfill NATO commitments by elevating defense spending.

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

