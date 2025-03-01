Left Menu

Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 Embarks on Vital Aid Mission to Gaza

The UAE's Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 sets sail with 5,820 tonnes of aid for Gaza amid Ramadan, under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. Backed by various humanitarian organizations, the mission underscores the UAE's commitment to providing urgent relief and support to Palestinians facing dire conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:32 IST
Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 Embarks on Vital Aid Mission to Gaza
UAE sends 'Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7' to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a significant humanitarian gesture, the Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 has departed from Dubai's Hamriyah Port en route to Al Arish, Egypt, as part of the UAE's efforts to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

This mission, dubbed Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and aims to deliver essential aid to the region. The ship is transporting 5,820 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food, medicine, medical equipment, and shelter materials, to help elevate the dire situation faced by Palestinians.

The initiative is spearheaded by various organizations, such as the Emirates Red Crescent and the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, among others. This operation highlights the UAE leadership's ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes, particularly in addressing the urgent needs of the Palestinian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025