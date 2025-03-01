Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 Embarks on Vital Aid Mission to Gaza

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a significant humanitarian gesture, the Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 has departed from Dubai's Hamriyah Port en route to Al Arish, Egypt, as part of the UAE's efforts to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

This mission, dubbed Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and aims to deliver essential aid to the region. The ship is transporting 5,820 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food, medicine, medical equipment, and shelter materials, to help elevate the dire situation faced by Palestinians.

The initiative is spearheaded by various organizations, such as the Emirates Red Crescent and the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, among others. This operation highlights the UAE leadership's ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes, particularly in addressing the urgent needs of the Palestinian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)