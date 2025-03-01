Karachi Road Crises: Fatality Surge Sparks Crackdown Measures

In a concerning trend, Karachi has witnessed a 74.4% increase in road accident fatalities, with 150 losing their lives in just the first two months of 2025, Geo News reported. A recent accident in the city's Baldia area, involving a dumper truck going the wrong way, tragically added to this grim statistic.

The unfortunate incident, which took the life of a man travelling for his son's wedding preparations, is part of a tragic narrative where heavy vehicles accounted for 47 of the total deaths this year. In response to this alarming surge, the Sindh Transport Department is conducting a rigorous crackdown against traffic violations.

The department has already fined 1,856 vehicles, arrested 88 drivers, and seized 195 vehicles in a bid to enforce road safety. Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon highlighted the importance of compliance with traffic laws, stressing that negligence and unsafe vehicles remain public safety threats. The crackdown aims to curb the distressing rise in road accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)