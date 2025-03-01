Karachi Road Crises: Fatality Surge Sparks Crackdown Measures
In Karachi, road accidents have surged by 74.4% from last year, claiming 150 lives in two months. In response, the Sindh Transport Department is intensifying efforts against traffic violations and unfit vehicles, as 195 vehicles have already been seized and over Rs3.1 million in fines have been levied.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a concerning trend, Karachi has witnessed a 74.4% increase in road accident fatalities, with 150 losing their lives in just the first two months of 2025, Geo News reported. A recent accident in the city's Baldia area, involving a dumper truck going the wrong way, tragically added to this grim statistic.
The unfortunate incident, which took the life of a man travelling for his son's wedding preparations, is part of a tragic narrative where heavy vehicles accounted for 47 of the total deaths this year. In response to this alarming surge, the Sindh Transport Department is conducting a rigorous crackdown against traffic violations.
The department has already fined 1,856 vehicles, arrested 88 drivers, and seized 195 vehicles in a bid to enforce road safety. Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon highlighted the importance of compliance with traffic laws, stressing that negligence and unsafe vehicles remain public safety threats. The crackdown aims to curb the distressing rise in road accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal's Road to Safety: Major Investments in Road Safety Equipment and Systems
Chhattisgarh's Road Safety Crisis: Urgent Measures Implemented
Rajasthan Government Tightens Road Safety After Tragic LPG Tanker Accident
HRCP Urges Sindh Government to Tackle Road Safety Crisis in Karachi
Monika Alcobev Partners with CCSE for Road Safety and Green Initiatives in Delhi and Gurgaon