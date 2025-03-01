Left Menu

Karachi Road Crises: Fatality Surge Sparks Crackdown Measures

In Karachi, road accidents have surged by 74.4% from last year, claiming 150 lives in two months. In response, the Sindh Transport Department is intensifying efforts against traffic violations and unfit vehicles, as 195 vehicles have already been seized and over Rs3.1 million in fines have been levied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:59 IST
Karachi Road Crises: Fatality Surge Sparks Crackdown Measures
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a concerning trend, Karachi has witnessed a 74.4% increase in road accident fatalities, with 150 losing their lives in just the first two months of 2025, Geo News reported. A recent accident in the city's Baldia area, involving a dumper truck going the wrong way, tragically added to this grim statistic.

The unfortunate incident, which took the life of a man travelling for his son's wedding preparations, is part of a tragic narrative where heavy vehicles accounted for 47 of the total deaths this year. In response to this alarming surge, the Sindh Transport Department is conducting a rigorous crackdown against traffic violations.

The department has already fined 1,856 vehicles, arrested 88 drivers, and seized 195 vehicles in a bid to enforce road safety. Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon highlighted the importance of compliance with traffic laws, stressing that negligence and unsafe vehicles remain public safety threats. The crackdown aims to curb the distressing rise in road accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025