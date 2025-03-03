Nepal and India Unite for Sustainable Water and Sanitation Initiatives

Nepal and India have solidified their cooperation in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday. The agreement, formalized in New Delhi's Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, focuses on enhancing waste management and fostering sustainability through shared strategies.

The MoU, inked in the presence of India's Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil and Nepal's Minister of Water Supply Pradeep Yadav, underscores a significant stride towards regional partnership. It envisions collaborative ventures, including technology exchange and capacity-building for better water resource management and sanitation practices.

During the ceremony, Minister Patil lauded India's achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in providing universal access to clean drinking water and sanitation. Meanwhile, Minister Yadav emphasized Nepal's eagerness to learn from India's experiences, suggesting regular exchanges to ensure sustained progress. The event was attended by senior officials and ambassadors from both nations.

