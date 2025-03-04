Left Menu

New Coalition Era: Modi Congratulates Austria's Newly Sworn Chancellor Stocker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed congratulations to Christian Stocker, Austria's new Chancellor, and emphasized deepening cooperation. Stocker's leadership marks the end of a political impasse, forming a coalition government amidst recession and budget challenges. The government aims for stricter asylum rules under Stocker's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:50 IST
New Coalition Era: Modi Congratulates Austria's Newly Sworn Chancellor Stocker
PM Narendra Modi, Austria Chancellor Christian Stocker (Photo Credit: X/@_CStocker). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his warm congratulations to Christian Stocker upon his swearing-in as Austria's new Chancellor. Modi expressed eagerness to enhance bilateral cooperation, aiming for unprecedented progress between India and Austria.

Following a five-month political stalemate, Stocker assumed leadership as part of a coalition government, ending Austria's longest government formation process since World War II. The coalition, formed with the Social Democrats and the liberal Neos, plans to implement stricter asylum rules amid ongoing national challenges.

Stocker, who had not campaigned for the chancellorship, steps into the role with no prior national government experience. As he takes the helm, Austria faces pressing issues including a potential recession and rising unemployment. Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger are key figures in this newly established government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025