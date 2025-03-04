New Coalition Era: Modi Congratulates Austria's Newly Sworn Chancellor Stocker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his warm congratulations to Christian Stocker upon his swearing-in as Austria's new Chancellor. Modi expressed eagerness to enhance bilateral cooperation, aiming for unprecedented progress between India and Austria.

Following a five-month political stalemate, Stocker assumed leadership as part of a coalition government, ending Austria's longest government formation process since World War II. The coalition, formed with the Social Democrats and the liberal Neos, plans to implement stricter asylum rules amid ongoing national challenges.

Stocker, who had not campaigned for the chancellorship, steps into the role with no prior national government experience. As he takes the helm, Austria faces pressing issues including a potential recession and rising unemployment. Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger are key figures in this newly established government.

