India Lays Foundation for High-Impact Rapti Eye Hospital in Nepal

India assists Nepal with the construction of the Rapti Eye Hospital, laying its foundation stone in a collaborative event. This project, a High Impact Community Development initiative, aims to enhance healthcare facilities, particularly in the Lumbini province, showcasing the robust bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:33 IST
Foundation stone being laid at Rapti Eye Hospital (Image/Indian Embassy in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Tuesday, the foundation stone for Nepal's Rapti Eye Hospital, supported by Indian assistance, was laid in a ceremony attended by Tikaram Khadka, Mayor of Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang, and Basist Nandan, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The Indian government's financial backing for the project's operation theatre building, amounting to NRs.43.31 million, falls under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation.' This initiative signifies India's commitment to fostering enhanced healthcare facilities in Nepal.

Regarded as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), this undertaking is executed via Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, involving key stakeholders who applauded India's developmental aid. This infrastructure aims to strengthen healthcare and contribute significantly to Lumbini province's health sector.

India has completed 495 High Impact projects in Nepal since 2003, demonstrating the depth of bilateral cooperation. This includes extensive aid to Lumbini Province, where, among other provisions, India has supplied ambulances and school buses, further cementing the collaborative efforts between the nations.

The enduring partnership between India and Nepal spans various sectors, with HICDP implementation reflecting India's unwavering support towards Nepal's infrastructure growth. The foundation stone event was attended by political representatives, government officials, and social workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

