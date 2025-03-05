Trump Seeks Peace: Ukraine's Readiness for Talks and Strategic Agreements on the Horizon

US President Donald Trump revealed he has received a significant letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressing Ukraine's readiness to engage in peace negotiations. The letter outlines a willingness to sign agreements related to minerals and security.

During a congressional address, Trump acknowledged the communication and emphasized ongoing serious discussions with Russia, indicating potential readiness for peace from Moscow. 'It's time to halt the killing and end this senseless war,' Trump stated, noting an urgent need for diplomatic engagement between conflicting sides.

As Trump strives to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, reports highlight ongoing casualties and the US's substantial financial support for Ukraine's defense. Meanwhile, Trump's commentary also touched on Middle Eastern affairs, mentioning the retrieval of hostages and emphasizing the foundational achievements of the Abraham Accords.

