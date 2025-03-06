Hamdan bin Zayed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 6 (WAM): Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi. Sheikhs, officials, and citizens gathered to extend their congratulations on the advent of the holy month.

Hamdan exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees, who wished him good health and well-being. They also prayed for continued security, stability, and prosperity for the UAE under the leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

