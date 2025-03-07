Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's High-Profile India Visit: Strengthening Ties

Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to India from March 9 to March 11, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. Mirzoyan is scheduled to touch down in New Delhi on March 9.

During his visit, Mirzoyan will address the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House, New Delhi, on March 10. Following his lecture, he will engage in a significant meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.

This visit marks a continuation of strengthening bilateral ties, as Mirzoyan previously visited India in April 2022 for the Raisina Dialogue. Historic connections underpin the friendly rapport between India and Armenia, highlighted during the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)