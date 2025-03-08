Family Pleas for Zulfiqar Marri's Safe Return Amidst Rising Concerns in Quetta

The family of Zulfiqar Ali Marri, a promising student from Kohlu district in Balochistan, has issued a plea to authorities and human rights organizations for his urgent recovery, following his mysterious disappearance in Quetta. According to The Balochistan Post, Marri was reportedly abducted by unknown assailants near his hostel on Jan Muhammad Road in the early hours of February 19.

Zulfiqar, who had come to Quetta for an entrance exam and interview at Khuzdar University, had been in the city for only a short period. Despite his outstanding academic achievements, including topping his district with a 90% score in his matriculation exams, Zulfiqar was hesitant about traveling to Quetta due to the volatile security situation in Balochistan. His family had previously sent him to study in Punjab for safety reasons.

The anguish over Zulfiqar's disappearance underscores the troubling issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where members of the Baloch community have long faced persecution by state security forces. As his family awaits news, the broader Baloch community continues to advocate for greater autonomy and rights amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)