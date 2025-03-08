The United Arab Emirates has announced a groundbreaking humanitarian project to construct ten state-of-the-art maternity and pediatric centers across Afghanistan. This initiative, inspired by the humanitarian vision of the UAE's founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is supported by current President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The project focuses on addressing critical healthcare needs while promoting stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The centers are strategically located in provinces with the greatest need, including Nangarhar, Balkh, Herat, and others. Equipped with specialized beds and staffed by dedicated medical professionals, these facilities are set to serve approximately 115,000 women and local communities over the coming years. The comprehensive initiative aims to enhance healthcare standards, empower women and children, and strengthen communities by utilizing cutting-edge facilities, solar power, satellite-linked stations, and mobile clinics.

In Jalalabad, the project's medical center is already operational, providing essential services like vaccines that were previously inaccessible due to supply issues. The initiative has significantly improved maternal healthcare, reduced unsafe home births, and provided crucial vaccinations and nutritional support. UAE's ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, supervised by key Emirati leaders, continues to deliver quality healthcare and economic opportunities, creating jobs and bolstering local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)