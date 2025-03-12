Indian Navy Shines at Mauritius National Day Parade
The Indian Navy participated in Mauritius' National Day Parade, highlighted by PM Modi's salute. INS Imphal's crew was involved in the event, marking India's ongoing tradition and strengthening bilateral ties with Mauritius. Concurrently, Modi's international engagement underscores India's global diplomatic and cultural influence.
- Country:
- Mauritius
The Indian Navy made a prominent appearance at the Mauritius National Day Parade on Wednesday, with the Contingent and helicopter from INS Imphal drawing admiration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the contingent, further underlining the longstanding bond between India and Mauritius.
During its port call, INS Imphal is engaged in various activities such as training exchanges and community outreach, aiming to fortify maritime security cooperation. Upcoming events include a joint surveillance exercise with MCGS ships, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two nations.
Captain Kamal Kumar Choudhury expressed pride in representing India at the 57th National Day celebration of Mauritius. The occasion is a testament to the deep ties both countries share, a sentiment reinforced by PM Modi's role as Chief Guest for the second time. His presence at international events, like France's Bastille Day Parade, cements India's influence in global geopolitics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Winston Peters Concludes Diplomatic Visit to China, Strengthening Bilateral Ties
EU Joins Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative: Strengthening Global Maritime Security
Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Mexico and the U.S. Look to the Future
India-Belgium Set Sail for Stronger Maritime Security Ties
Mauritius and India Discuss Strategic Partnership to Enhance Bilateral Ties