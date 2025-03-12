Indian Navy Shines at Mauritius National Day Parade

The Indian Navy made a prominent appearance at the Mauritius National Day Parade on Wednesday, with the Contingent and helicopter from INS Imphal drawing admiration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the contingent, further underlining the longstanding bond between India and Mauritius.

During its port call, INS Imphal is engaged in various activities such as training exchanges and community outreach, aiming to fortify maritime security cooperation. Upcoming events include a joint surveillance exercise with MCGS ships, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Captain Kamal Kumar Choudhury expressed pride in representing India at the 57th National Day celebration of Mauritius. The occasion is a testament to the deep ties both countries share, a sentiment reinforced by PM Modi's role as Chief Guest for the second time. His presence at international events, like France's Bastille Day Parade, cements India's influence in global geopolitics.

