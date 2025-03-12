Left Menu

Terror on the Tracks: The Harrowing Attack on Jaffar Express

Survivors of the Jaffar Express incident recount the terrifying attack near Machh, Balochistan. Armed assailants checked identities, sparing some, while intense gunfire followed an explosion. Pakistan's security forces rescued hostages, highlighting ongoing risk on trains in Balochistan, where attacks have become unsettlingly routine.

Updated: 12-03-2025 16:12 IST
Representative image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In a shocking recount of the Jaffar Express attack near Machh, Balochistan, survivors revealed the chaos and fear that unfolded during the incident, as reported by ARY News. The attack erupted with an explosion, leaving passengers bewildered and afraid as armed men demanded identity checks.

Noor Muhammad, a passenger, described the harrowing moments after the blast. 'There was intense gunfire, and we had to run for our lives,' he said. Another survivor explained how they were forced to disembark and walk for hours after being targeted by the attackers, who numbered over 100.

Despite the terror, Pakistan Army personnel at Paneer Station offered much-needed assistance. In a swift response, security forces successfully rescued 155 hostages, eliminating 27 terrorists in the process. The attack highlights the ongoing threats on trains in Balochistan, with past incidents continuing to raise alarm.

