Terror on the Tracks: The Harrowing Attack on Jaffar Express

In a shocking recount of the Jaffar Express attack near Machh, Balochistan, survivors revealed the chaos and fear that unfolded during the incident, as reported by ARY News. The attack erupted with an explosion, leaving passengers bewildered and afraid as armed men demanded identity checks.

Noor Muhammad, a passenger, described the harrowing moments after the blast. 'There was intense gunfire, and we had to run for our lives,' he said. Another survivor explained how they were forced to disembark and walk for hours after being targeted by the attackers, who numbered over 100.

Despite the terror, Pakistan Army personnel at Paneer Station offered much-needed assistance. In a swift response, security forces successfully rescued 155 hostages, eliminating 27 terrorists in the process. The attack highlights the ongoing threats on trains in Balochistan, with past incidents continuing to raise alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)