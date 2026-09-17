Baloch Liberation Army Intensifies Operation 'Death to Traitors'

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claims responsibility for a deadly attack near Shafiq-ur-Rehman Mengal's compound in Khuzdar, marking a continuation of its 'Death to Traitors' operation. The BLA alleges that the victims were linked to a 'death squad', issuing warnings against collaboration with Mengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:23 IST
Baloch Liberation Army Intensifies Operation 'Death to Traitors'
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a devastating attack near Shafiq-ur-Rehman Mengal's compound in Khuzdar, killing five individuals, including a police officer. The BLA described the site as a significant base for Mengal, labeling it an 'important and active' target.

According to the BLA, those killed were linked to an alleged 'death squad,' with the group seizing weapons and equipment post-operation. Among the deceased, Noora Mohammad, identified as a police officer, was accused of operating under a government facade. Others named were Abdul Hayee, Naimatullah, Yahya, and Naseer Ahmed.

The attack is part of 'Operation Marg-e-Gaddaran' or 'Death to Traitors,' a campaign against entities perceived to be under state influence. The BLA has vowed continuous action against these 'traitors,' urging affiliates to cut ties with Mengal or face direct targeting.

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