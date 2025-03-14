Tensions Escalate: Baloch Liberation Army and Pakistani Forces Clash

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a rebel group in Balochistan, reportedly executed 214 hostages after an issued ultimatum to Pakistan for a prisoner exchange went unheeded. The group's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, accused the Pakistani forces of military arrogance and neglect, leading to the tragic outcome.

In their statement, the BLA insisted they operated according to international law, but were driven to extreme measures due to Pakistan's military stubbornness. The rebels, who have launched multiple attacks, commemorated the sacrifices of their members who perished during the confrontation.

Pakistani military officials have countered the rebels' claims, asserting completion of a clearance operation in Balochistan following the train hijacking. However, the BLA warns the conflict is far from over, promising more information once their ongoing operations conclude.

