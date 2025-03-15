UAE's Life-Saving Initiative: Transforming Healthcare in Afghanistan

In a groundbreaking humanitarian move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has embarked on a significant project to set up ten cutting-edge maternity and pediatric centers across Afghanistan. This initiative, led by the vision of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and backed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, targets urgent healthcare needs while promoting stability and prosperity.

The centers are strategically placed in provinces with the highest demand, including Nangarhar, Balkh, and Herat, among others. Equipped with specialist beds and staffed by dedicated healthcare professionals, these facilities aim to serve an estimated 115,000 women, fostering improved health for children and women while strengthening local communities. Each center boasts state-of-the-art technology, including solar power, satellite connectivity, mobile clinics, and ambulances.

The Jalalabad facility, in the Baghbani district, has already begun providing critical care. Previously, residents lacked reliable access to vaccines due to supply issues. Now, essential immunizations like tuberculosis vaccines are available to around 20 people daily, significantly impacting public health. With one of the highest infant mortality rates globally, this project is crucial for Afghanistan's healthcare infrastructure revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)