Rising Tide: Cybercrimes Targeting Women Surge in Pakistan

An alarming trend has emerged in Pakistan, where over 1.8 million women have been victims of cybercrimes in the past five years, according to official statistics obtained by Hum English News. Despite the surge in offenses, the conviction rate remains disappointingly low, prompting concerns about the effectiveness of existing measures.

The Hum English News investigation uncovered a disturbing pattern of online harassment targeted at women, with more than 2.7 million digital crime complaints lodged over five years. Shockingly, women and children constitute 80% of these complainants, yet only a fraction of suspects face conviction, exposing a significant gap in justice.

Further investigation revealed a troubling lack of documentation on the millions of women affected by these crimes. The absence of proper records from institutions underscores major inefficiencies, as 96% of women seeking help from law enforcement receive no justice. The growing incidence of cyber offenses, including financial fraud and the misuse of artificial intelligence, further complicates the landscape.

A recent deepfake incident involving a Pakistani official and a UAE representative exemplifies the potential diplomatic ramifications of such crimes, illustrating the broader dangers of cyber manipulation. Government data shows the Cyber Crime Wing grappling with over 639,000 complaints, but their efforts result in few convictions, highlighting systemic challenges in addressing digital crime.

