Alarm Raised: Poliovirus Detected in Sewerage Across Pakistan's Provinces
Poliovirus has been detected in sewerage lines across 12 districts in three Pakistani provinces. The National Institute of Health confirmed these findings, emphasizing the continued threat posed by Wild Poliovirus Type 1. Efforts are crucial as Pakistan remains one of the last endemic countries. Routine vaccinations for children are essential.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication, operating under Pakistan's National Institute of Health, has confirmed the detection of poliovirus in sewerage systems across 12 districts spanning three provinces, according to a report by ARY News.
The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio announced that Wild Poliovirus Type 1 was identified in environmental samples collected from Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These samples were gathered from sewerage lines between February 17 and 26.
The presence of the virus was notably confirmed in five districts in Punjab, four in Balochistan, and three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Punjab, Lahore, Multan, Kasur, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan saw positive samples, while Quetta, Sibi, Dera Bugti, and Lasbela in Balochistan, and South Waziristan, Charsadda, and Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also affected.
The NEOC revealed that sewerage samples were collected from 127 locations nationwide for testing. With Pakistan being one of the last two countries where polio remains endemic, alongside Afghanistan, efforts are paramount.
In recent history, Pakistan reported six polio cases in 2025, including four from Sindh. WHO emphasizes the need for multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of routine vaccination schedules for children under five, highlighting the necessity for high immunity against this debilitating disease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Hosts Pioneering Summit on Public Healthcare Innovations
JP Nadda Inaugurates 9th National Summit on Good & Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare in Puri, Odisha
Escalating Obesity Crisis: A Global Public Health Challenge
AI Meets Public Health: InfectA-Chat’s Role in Arabic Disease Surveillance
IPL Urged to Ban All Tobacco and Alcohol Ads for Public Health