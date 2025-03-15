Rising Costs in Ramzan: PoJK and Karachi Residents Struggle with Price Surge

As Ramzan begins, residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are confronting soaring costs of essential goods, as reported by TNN Stories. Despite governmental attempts to stabilize prices before the holy month, their regulations have not been efficiently enforced, resulting in public dissatisfaction. Notably, in the PoJK capital, Muzaffarabad, prices of essential items like fruits, vegetables, and meat have sharply increased.

M Altaaf Butt, a social worker, voiced concerns, pointing out that despite the arrival of 2025, economic troubles persist for the populace. "The costs of mutton and other groceries are skyrocketing, worsening the situation. Retailers claim they have to buy goods at high prices from Rawalpindi and Mansehra," Butt stated. The escalating living costs are particularly harsh during Ramzan when many depend on these goods for iftar and suhoor meals, reported TNN Stories.

Authorities face criticism for neglecting these issues, with claims of indifference to public hardships. As the month progresses, there's increasing demand for greater accountability from market regulators and officials to ensure essential items remain accessible and affordable. Similarly, in Karachi, a price surge in essential goods is making affordability a challenge. TNN Stories reports that local shopkeepers are criticized for allegedly exploiting the situation, with prices shooting up for items like dry fruits, spices, and crockery, rendering them out of reach for many.

The drastic hike in prices has induced widespread frustration, leaving many questioning whether authorities will assist struggling communities during this period, reported ANI.

