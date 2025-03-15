UNRWA's Financial Strain Threatens Future of Palestinian Education

In a stark warning, Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), outlined the severe implications of the agency's potential collapse due to an ongoing financial crisis. The downfall could deny an entire generation of Palestinian children access to education.

Lazzarini emphasized the essential role of UNRWA, describing it as a vital 'lifeline' for nearly six million Palestinian refugees dispersed across the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria. He drew attention to the organization's critical function in providing educational opportunities to young Palestinians.

The agency reported that since January, around 260,000 children have enrolled in its distance learning initiative, highlighting the dependence on UNRWA's educational programs in the region. The news underscores the urgent need for financial stability to ensure the continued support of these communities.

