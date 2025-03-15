IDF Strengthens Security Amid Ramadan in Judea and Samaria

In a concerted effort to maintain security during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, senior Israeli military officials have intensified operations in the Judea and Samaria regions. Key figures from the IDF, including Central Command's Major General Avi Bluth and Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim from the Civil Administration, joined Brigadier General Yaki Dolf for a comprehensive field assessment.

The assessments included a sectoral tour, focusing on important strategic locations such as crossings and the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. This initiative was complemented by the expertise of Major General Moshe Pinchi and Major General Niso Guetta, reinforcing the commitment to uphold peace during this period.

To address security concerns head-on, the IDF, in collaboration with other Israeli forces, has proactively increased its presence in the region. Notably, efforts have been ramped up to apprehend wanted individuals and thwart potential terrorist activities, particularly in northern Samaria, all while respecting the month-long religious fasting and evening celebrations practiced by Muslims during Ramadan.

(With inputs from agencies.)