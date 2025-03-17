Strengthening Ties: New Zealand PM's Historic Visit to India

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is undertaking a significant official visit to India from March 16 to March 20, marking his first trip to the country in his current capacity. Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Luxon's visit underscores the burgeoning relationship between the two nations.

During a special briefing, the MEA Secretary (East), Jaideep Mazumdar, highlighted Luxon's role as the chief guest at the 10th Raisina Dialogue, where he will deliver the keynote address. This visit comes following a series of high-level interactions between India and New Zealand over the past year.

The visit agenda includes critical discussions on expanding economic cooperation, trade, and regional security. Both leaders have already announced the commencement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, signaling a new chapter in their diplomatic relations. Meetings began earnestly at Hyderabad House in the national capital, where Modi extended a warm welcome to Luxon.

