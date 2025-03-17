Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: New Zealand PM's Historic Visit to India

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is on a five-day official visit to India until March 20, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. As the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue, Luxon joins high-level meetings, discussing economic cooperation and regional security alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is undertaking a significant official visit to India from March 16 to March 20, marking his first trip to the country in his current capacity. Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Luxon's visit underscores the burgeoning relationship between the two nations.

During a special briefing, the MEA Secretary (East), Jaideep Mazumdar, highlighted Luxon's role as the chief guest at the 10th Raisina Dialogue, where he will deliver the keynote address. This visit comes following a series of high-level interactions between India and New Zealand over the past year.

The visit agenda includes critical discussions on expanding economic cooperation, trade, and regional security. Both leaders have already announced the commencement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, signaling a new chapter in their diplomatic relations. Meetings began earnestly at Hyderabad House in the national capital, where Modi extended a warm welcome to Luxon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

