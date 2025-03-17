Strengthening Ties: New Zealand PM's Historic Visit to India
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is on a five-day official visit to India until March 20, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. As the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue, Luxon joins high-level meetings, discussing economic cooperation and regional security alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is undertaking a significant official visit to India from March 16 to March 20, marking his first trip to the country in his current capacity. Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Luxon's visit underscores the burgeoning relationship between the two nations.
During a special briefing, the MEA Secretary (East), Jaideep Mazumdar, highlighted Luxon's role as the chief guest at the 10th Raisina Dialogue, where he will deliver the keynote address. This visit comes following a series of high-level interactions between India and New Zealand over the past year.
The visit agenda includes critical discussions on expanding economic cooperation, trade, and regional security. Both leaders have already announced the commencement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, signaling a new chapter in their diplomatic relations. Meetings began earnestly at Hyderabad House in the national capital, where Modi extended a warm welcome to Luxon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi Applauds 'Vantara' for Exceptional Wildlife Conservation Efforts
The biggest highlight of this Budget was its delivery beyond people's expectations: PM Narendra Modi at post Budget webinar on MSME.
Amid Geopolitical Showdown, Raisina Dialogue Set to Host Global Diplomats
Investing in people and innovation themes define the Viksit Bharat roadmap: PM Narendra Modi at post-Budget webinar on Employment.
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi govt displaying 'far-right' characteristics: Prakash Karat