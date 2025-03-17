PM Modi Welcomes New Zealand's PM Luxon as Chief Guest at Raisina Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at the arrival of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Delhi, highlighting Luxon's role as the Chief Guest at the prestigious Raisina Dialogue 2025. Modi described Luxon as a youthful and dynamic leader, reflecting the growing warmth in India-New Zealand relations.

In a post on platform X, Modi shared his excitement and mentioned their earlier discussions that spanned a wide array of sectors integral to India-New Zealand friendship. The meeting between the two leaders occurred at Hyderabad House, where they explored avenues to strengthen bilateral ties.

During their joint press statement, Modi reiterated the shared fight against terrorism, citing historical attacks in both nations. He called for strict measures against terror activities, asserting a collective stance with New Zealand to counter violent extremism through both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

Prime Minister Luxon's visit, which commenced with an homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, underscores a strategic push to enhance cooperation between the two countries. Topics on the table include economic partnership, trade expansion, regional security, and negotiations towards a Free Trade Agreement.

