Jaishankar Calls for a Stronger, Fairer UN in Response to 'Thorns and Thrones'

At the Raisina Dialogue session titled 'Thrones and Thorns: Defending the Integrity of Nations,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for a reformed United Nations that upholds fairness. He criticized the international body for its longstanding position on Kashmir, arguing that the UN has unjustly transformed an act of aggression into a mere dispute, placing equal blame on attackers and victims.

Jaishankar further discussed the need for a structured international order, highlighting how smaller nations can exploit global chaos to their advantage. He pointed out what he described as the hypocrisy in how countries, including the West, selectively apply rules and definitions, as seen in dealings with groups like the Taliban.

The minister emphasized the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning against political interference under the guise of promoting democracy. He urged for a new discourse and order, considering the changing global dynamics. The Raisina Dialogue, hosted in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, addresses pressing issues in geopolitics and geoeconomics.

(With inputs from agencies.)