Left Menu

Jaishankar Calls for a Stronger, Fairer UN in Response to 'Thorns and Thrones'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the UN for equating attackers with victims in Kashmir, stressing the need for a just international order. He highlighted inconsistencies in global diplomacy, advocating for a reevaluation of international standards to ensure fairness and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:57 IST
Jaishankar Calls for a Stronger, Fairer UN in Response to 'Thorns and Thrones'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at Raisina Dialogue 2025 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Raisina Dialogue session titled 'Thrones and Thorns: Defending the Integrity of Nations,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for a reformed United Nations that upholds fairness. He criticized the international body for its longstanding position on Kashmir, arguing that the UN has unjustly transformed an act of aggression into a mere dispute, placing equal blame on attackers and victims.

Jaishankar further discussed the need for a structured international order, highlighting how smaller nations can exploit global chaos to their advantage. He pointed out what he described as the hypocrisy in how countries, including the West, selectively apply rules and definitions, as seen in dealings with groups like the Taliban.

The minister emphasized the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning against political interference under the guise of promoting democracy. He urged for a new discourse and order, considering the changing global dynamics. The Raisina Dialogue, hosted in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, addresses pressing issues in geopolitics and geoeconomics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025