India-Canada Relations: A New Dawn with Changing Leadership

In a forward-looking statement, Ajay Bisaria, the former High Commissioner of India to Canada, expressed optimism for future India-Canada relations, suggesting that a leadership change in Canada might mend diplomatic strains. Bisaria observed that relations had suffered during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tenure but anticipated that a new government could reset ties.

He indicated key developments, such as the upcoming Canadian national elections, could significantly influence this bilateral relationship. 'We've reached an inflection point, and with Trudeau's potential exit, a new administration can offer Canada a chance to repair relations with India,' Bisaria told ANI, adding that business and people-to-people connections remained strong.

Addressing the issue of Khalistani extremism, Bisaria reiterated India's stance, urging international partners to take necessary actions against extremist activities. 'Our goal is to persuade partners to limit space for anti-India elements, suggesting it's a shared concern impacting societal harmony,' he emphasized, pointing to examples in countries like Canada, the US, and the UK.

