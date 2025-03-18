Left Menu

India-Canada Relations: A New Dawn with Changing Leadership

Ajay Bisaria, former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, remains hopeful about improved bilateral ties between India and Canada with a potential leadership change in Canada. Although political challenges persisted under Prime Minister Trudeau, Bisaria sees a chance for renewed diplomacy post-Canadian national elections, highlighting resilient business and social relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:04 IST
India-Canada Relations: A New Dawn with Changing Leadership
Former Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria discusses the future of India-Canada relations. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forward-looking statement, Ajay Bisaria, the former High Commissioner of India to Canada, expressed optimism for future India-Canada relations, suggesting that a leadership change in Canada might mend diplomatic strains. Bisaria observed that relations had suffered during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tenure but anticipated that a new government could reset ties.

He indicated key developments, such as the upcoming Canadian national elections, could significantly influence this bilateral relationship. 'We've reached an inflection point, and with Trudeau's potential exit, a new administration can offer Canada a chance to repair relations with India,' Bisaria told ANI, adding that business and people-to-people connections remained strong.

Addressing the issue of Khalistani extremism, Bisaria reiterated India's stance, urging international partners to take necessary actions against extremist activities. 'Our goal is to persuade partners to limit space for anti-India elements, suggesting it's a shared concern impacting societal harmony,' he emphasized, pointing to examples in countries like Canada, the US, and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025