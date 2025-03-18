Israel Loosens Security Restrictions in Gaza Envelope

In a decision made post-situation assessment, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Home Front Command announced updates to its defense guidelines effective today at 6:00 PM. The changes will ease security restrictions in the Gaza envelope area and parts of the Western Negev and Western Lachish regions, transitioning from limited to partial activity levels.

This shift will enable educational activities to resume in areas equipped with designated protected zones, offering a semblance of normalcy amidst ongoing security concerns.

The decision follows a recent anti-terror operation by the IDF in Gaza, which took place over the previous 24 hours, aiming to mitigate threats and enhance regional safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)