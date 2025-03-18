Left Menu

Israel Loosens Security Restrictions in Gaza Envelope

The IDF Home Front Command updates its defense guidelines, shifting parts of the Gaza envelope area to a partial activity level, allowing for educational activities. This change follows an anti-terror operation in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:30 IST
Israel Loosens Security Restrictions in Gaza Envelope
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decision made post-situation assessment, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Home Front Command announced updates to its defense guidelines effective today at 6:00 PM. The changes will ease security restrictions in the Gaza envelope area and parts of the Western Negev and Western Lachish regions, transitioning from limited to partial activity levels.

This shift will enable educational activities to resume in areas equipped with designated protected zones, offering a semblance of normalcy amidst ongoing security concerns.

The decision follows a recent anti-terror operation by the IDF in Gaza, which took place over the previous 24 hours, aiming to mitigate threats and enhance regional safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025