Trump Plans to Dismantle Education Department, Promise Realized Amid Controversy
President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order dismantling the US Department of Education, aiming to transfer educational authority to states. Despite proposals, the department remains active due to congressional requirements. Critics cite concerns over federal overreach and the potential impact on funding and program delivery.
In a bold move, US President Donald Trump is gearing up to sign an executive order aimed at dismantling the Department of Education, fulfilling a key campaign promise. The order, expected to be signed during a White House ceremony, signifies Trump's commitment to transferring educational oversight back to state governments.
The directive instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to initiate all necessary measures to facilitate the department's closure. This effort underscores Trump's ideological stance of limiting federal influence, while ensuring the continuity of essential services and programs that Americans rely on remains integral to the transition process.
While the executive order sets a new test for presidential authority, the full dissolution of the department requires congressional action. Recently, over 1,300 employees were notified of terminations as part of a broader federal workforce reduction effort. The order also critiques the regulatory burdens the department imposes, emphasizing a reduction in paperwork and a redirection of resources towards primary educational missions.
