Strengthening Maritime Bonds: New Zealand PM Visits INS Surat

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, toured INS Surat, India's newest indigenous guided missile destroyer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, hosted the delegation, showcasing the warship's technological advancements, strategic importance, and its pivotal role in national security.

Commissioned on January 15, 2025, INS Surat highlights India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, boasting over 75% indigenous content. The PM's visit aligned with the Royal New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Te Kaha's stay in Mumbai from March 19 to 24, 2025. The presence of high-ranking officials, including Commodore Rodger Ward, reflects deepening ties between the Indian and New Zealand navies, enhancing cooperation in defense and maritime security.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Golding engaged with Vice Admiral Singh on strategic naval issues and the shifting security landscape. He was briefed on the Western Naval Command's role and assessed potential technical collaborations for HMNZS Te Kaha's return in April 2025. His itinerary included a visit to the Heritage Hall and a wreath-laying ceremony at Gaurav Stambh to honor fallen personnel.

The stay of HMNZS Te Kaha is marked by various activities aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, including cross-deck visits, sports, and social gatherings. As the vessel departs, it will partake in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Indian Navy, further cementing the collaboration and commitment to regional maritime security.

