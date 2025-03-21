IDF Strikes in Lebanon and Gaza Deliver Swift Blows to Hamas

Jerusalem [Israel], March 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced its recent strategic strikes on military sites in Lebanon, specifically targeting underground infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, areas known for Hezbollah activities.

The offensive also saw Israeli forces eliminating Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, a prominent Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, who succeeded Ruhi Mushtaha following his assassination in July 2024. Al-Dalis played a pivotal role in orchestrating the Hamas terrorist organization's operations, impacting its military and governmental functionalities.

Over the past 24 hours, IDF operations have also resulted in the elimination of senior Hamas figures, including Mahmoud Marzouk Ahmed Abu-Watfa and Bahjat Hassan Muhammad Abu-Saltan. The IDF, using intelligence from Shin Bet, underscores these actions as crucial for disrupting the internal security mechanisms of Hamas and safeguarding Israeli citizens.

