Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Pakistan Hosts Iftar on National Day

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Friday that diplomatic invitations hinge on bilateral relations, amidst queries about Indian officials attending the Pakistan High Commission's Iftar dinner commemorating Pakistan's National Day.

During a routine briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that invitations and acceptances reflect the state of inter-nation ties. His comments followed an Iftar hosted by the Pakistan High Commission, which saw former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar among attendees.

The event, part of the High Commission's annual National Day observance, aimed to bolster diplomatic interactions. Nonetheless, India reiterated its stance against Pakistan's purported support of cross-border terrorism, labeling it as a primary regional security threat.

Jaiswal stated, 'The global community recognizes Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism as a significant barrier to peace.' This friction marks a longstanding turbulence in Indo-Pak relations, prompting calls for Islamabad to curb its support for militant factions.

In response to Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir after PM Narendra Modi's podcast remarks, the MEA directed media to previous statements for clarity.

In his conversation with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi recounted efforts to mend ties with Pakistan, including inviting ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to his inauguration, only to face recurrent adversities.

Modi reflected, 'I ventured to Lahore for peace, yet each effort faced hostility.' These assertions followed Pakistan's counter-statements post the attack on Jaffar Express by Baloch rebels and subsequent developments between the nations.

