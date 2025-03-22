Left Menu

Trump Pledges Personal Funds for Astronauts’ Overtime Pay

President Trump announced he might personally cover astronauts’ overtime for extended space missions, after being informed by journalist Peter Doocy that they receive only USD 5 daily. Expressing gratitude to Elon Musk for their safe return, Trump addressed Musk’s criticisms and mentioned possible legal actions against Tesla vandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:18 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has expressed willingness to personally compensate astronauts for overtime spent in space, as he learned they receive just USD 5 a day for extra days spent on missions. This revelation came after journalist Peter Doocy highlighted that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore received only USD 1,430 for their prolonged 286-day stay in space.

During an Oval Office media interaction, Trump promised, 'If I have to, I'll pay it out of my own pocket.' He also extended thanks to Elon Musk for ensuring the astronauts' safe return, saying, 'I want to thank Elon Musk...without him, they could have been up there a long time.'

The New York Times reported that according to Jimi Russell, a spokesperson for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, astronauts receive a USD 5 per diem allowance for incidentals like all federal employees, but no overtime or holiday pay. Trump also emphasized the legal consequences facing those accused of sabotaging Tesla vehicles under Musk's Department of Government Efficiency leadership, suggesting severe penalties for such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

