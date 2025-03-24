Left Menu

WHO's Bold Vision: Ending TB by 2025

On World TB Day 2025, WHO's South East Asia Regional Director Saima Wazed reaffirms commitment to ending tuberculosis. With innovative strategies and collaborative efforts, the initiative tackles the severe health and financial impacts of TB, aiming to deliver equitable access to services and reduce catastrophic costs.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director WHO South East Asia Region (Photo/ X@drSaimaWazed). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On World TB Day 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) reinforced its unwavering commitment to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. This year's theme, "Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver," underscores the urgency of uniting global efforts against the devastating epidemic.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, emphasized the multidimensional toll of TB, affecting health and imposing severe economic strains on families. The region bears a substantial burden, accounting for over 45% of new TB cases globally in 2023. Despite these challenges, significant progress has been made with an 89% treatment success rate for new cases.

Wazed highlighted ongoing obstacles, such as reduced resources from donors impacting diagnostic and treatment advancements. She advocates a unified approach involving enhanced partnerships with UN agencies, research bodies, and private sectors, alongside community engagement, to effectively tackle the disease and ensure equitable service access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

