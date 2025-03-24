WHO's Bold Vision: Ending TB by 2025

On World TB Day 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) reinforced its unwavering commitment to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. This year's theme, "Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver," underscores the urgency of uniting global efforts against the devastating epidemic.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, emphasized the multidimensional toll of TB, affecting health and imposing severe economic strains on families. The region bears a substantial burden, accounting for over 45% of new TB cases globally in 2023. Despite these challenges, significant progress has been made with an 89% treatment success rate for new cases.

Wazed highlighted ongoing obstacles, such as reduced resources from donors impacting diagnostic and treatment advancements. She advocates a unified approach involving enhanced partnerships with UN agencies, research bodies, and private sectors, alongside community engagement, to effectively tackle the disease and ensure equitable service access.

