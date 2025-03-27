Rising Extremism in Bangladesh: Global Blind Spot

In a sharp critique delivered at a UN Human Rights Council side event, human rights activist Fazal ur Rehman Afridi warned about the worsening human rights situation in Bangladesh, exacerbated by the rising tide of Islamic extremism. Afridi's remarks focused on the accelerating threats to pluralism and tolerance in the country.

Afridi highlighted the vulnerability of Bangladesh's security and judicial framework under the interim government of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. He pointed out an increasing culture of impunity where rights violators go unchecked, emphasizing the collapse of initial optimism for Yunus's reforms and the ensuing deterioration in rule of law.

The activist further criticized the stifling of media freedom and the suppression of journalists, who are labeled as conspirators for exposing the harsh realities. Echoing Afridi's concerns, Rayhan Rashid, another rights advocate, drew attention to the alarming decline in human rights, particularly affecting minorities and the LGBTQ community, while judicial integrity erodes, with extremist influences rising.

(With inputs from agencies.)