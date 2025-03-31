LPG Price Hike and Gas Loadshedding Spark Protests in KP Amid Ramadan
The LPG price in Pakistan has increased by PKR 54 paisas per kg, with a domestic cylinder now costing PKR 2,930.71. Protests erupted in Mardan against persistent gas loadshedding during Ramadan, highlighting the region's struggle despite being rich in natural resources.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Oil, Gas and Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of Pakistan has announced a significant increase of 54 paisas per kg in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), bringing the new rate to PKR 248.37 per kg, according to ARY News. This new pricing will be effective from April 1.
As a result, an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder will now cost consumers PKR 2,930.71. In response to this price hike and ongoing gas loadshedding during the holy month of Ramadan, residents, particularly in Mardan, have staged protests. According to ARY News, demonstrators blocked roads, demanding the restoration of gas pressure and an end to loadshedding.
Amidst these local protests, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has communicated with the Prime Minister, urging immediate measures to resolve the energy crisis in the province. The Governor criticized the ongoing discrepancies between promised and actual power and gas supplies, underscoring the citizens' struggles during religious observances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Violence: Terror Attacks Strike Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Rallies Against Refugee Expulsion
Security Forces Thwart Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Sheikh Hazza and Sheikh Saif Exchange Ramadan Greetings in Al Ain
Forced Labour to Curb Ramadan: Uyghurs Amidst Religious Repression in Xinjiang