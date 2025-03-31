LPG Price Hike and Gas Loadshedding Spark Protests in KP Amid Ramadan

The Oil, Gas and Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of Pakistan has announced a significant increase of 54 paisas per kg in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), bringing the new rate to PKR 248.37 per kg, according to ARY News. This new pricing will be effective from April 1.

As a result, an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder will now cost consumers PKR 2,930.71. In response to this price hike and ongoing gas loadshedding during the holy month of Ramadan, residents, particularly in Mardan, have staged protests. According to ARY News, demonstrators blocked roads, demanding the restoration of gas pressure and an end to loadshedding.

Amidst these local protests, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has communicated with the Prime Minister, urging immediate measures to resolve the energy crisis in the province. The Governor criticized the ongoing discrepancies between promised and actual power and gas supplies, underscoring the citizens' struggles during religious observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)