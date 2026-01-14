Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A landslide in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of at least six people, with several others buried under debris. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the Kohat district to recover victims and assess the situation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the landslide.
At least six people died in a tragic landslide that struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, rescue officials confirmed.
The disaster unfolded in the Kohat district, burying several individuals under debris. Initial reports indicated two injured were hospitalized but later died, while rescue teams recovered four bodies.
A relief operation faced challenges due to difficult terrain, as authorities continued to search for survivors. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the landslide.
