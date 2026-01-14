Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A landslide in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of at least six people, with several others buried under debris. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the Kohat district to recover victims and assess the situation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the landslide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:01 IST
Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least six people died in a tragic landslide that struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, rescue officials confirmed.

The disaster unfolded in the Kohat district, burying several individuals under debris. Initial reports indicated two injured were hospitalized but later died, while rescue teams recovered four bodies.

A relief operation faced challenges due to difficult terrain, as authorities continued to search for survivors. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the landslide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

 India
2
U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim

 Global
4
Global Markets on the Brink: Stocks Soar Amid Complex Challenges

Global Markets on the Brink: Stocks Soar Amid Complex Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026