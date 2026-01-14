Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least six people died in a tragic landslide that struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, rescue officials confirmed.

The disaster unfolded in the Kohat district, burying several individuals under debris. Initial reports indicated two injured were hospitalized but later died, while rescue teams recovered four bodies.

A relief operation faced challenges due to difficult terrain, as authorities continued to search for survivors. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the landslide.

(With inputs from agencies.)